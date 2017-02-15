Early Admission to Kindergarten Now Underway

Kindergarten entrance guidelines have changed for 2017-18. Children born between Aug. 2 and Oct. 1, 2012 are now eligible to apply for early entry into kindergarten. Parents may petition the local Board to have their child admitted early provided the student meets the criteria. The form is available on the school website (www.adair.k12.ky.us) by clicking the “Students” link at the top of the page and then clicking “Student Forms.” The link is labeled “Kindergarten Registration.” All forms must be turned in at Adair County Primary Center by May 6, 2017.

After the May 6 deadline, the school will then contact the parent(s) to schedule an appointment for screening. Early admission is an option if the child’s birthday falls between the above dates and parents believe he or she demonstrates the academic, social, emotional, and physical maturity appropriate for kindergarten placement.