EMT Training Program Debuts at High School

The new semester brings with it new opportunities for Adair County High School students, most notably the debut of an EMT training course, taught by local paramedic Preston Gaskin. Upon completion of the class, students will be eligible to take a test to obtain an EMT license.

“We’re just excited about having it,” ACHS Principal Troy Young says. “It’s an additional way for us to serve our students and it can really give those that are interested in that field a leg up on starting a career.”

The new course falls under the Health Sciences Career Pathway – one of almost 30 pathways offered at the high school. There are currently a dozen students in his class, which meets during the first two periods each day. “So far it’s gone well,” Gaskin says. “The students seem interested, they interact well, and they’ve asked good questions.” As the course progresses, students will be introduced to every aspect of emergency medical service, including patient assessment, patient immobilization, and how to check vital signs, as well as learning a wide array of EMT skills.

Gaskin has worked in the emergency medical field for eight years. “Preston brings a lot of experience and excitement to the table,” Young says. “We’re very happy to have him and our students will be better served because he’s here.”

Gaskin says the new program will pay immediate dividends to both the students as well as the community. “They’ll be able to step right out of high school and make an immediate positive impact in their community,” Gaskin says. “It won’t cost the students anything but their uniform, so it’s a cost effective way to get this training as well. I’m very excited to get started.”

By Wes Feese

Media Relations, Adair County Schools