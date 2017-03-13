Family Resource, Youth Services Centers Host Regional Meeting

Family Resource and Youth Services Center (FRYSC) coordinators from Adair County and nine other school districts met Thursday, March 9 at the Adair County Cooperative Extension Office for one of the three regional meetings the group holds throughout the year. The goal of the gathering was to network, exchange ideas, and receive training pertinent to current trends and developments in the field.

“Our regional coordinators’ meetings are a great way to update coordinators about resources available for our children and families,” says Adair County Primary Center Family Resource coordinator Paula Garrison. “It is also a good time to find out what new and innovative services are being offered at each center.”

Thirty FRYSC coordinators and assistant coordinators were in attendance for the meeting, as were Regional Program Manager Sherrie Martin, Adair County Schools Federal Programs Director Steve Turner, Adair County Extension Agent for 4-H and Youth Development Tony Rose, and Jessica Davenport with the state Dept. for Public Health, who talked about the rise of bedbug infestations across Kentucky and ways to help families prevent and deal with this problem.

“We meet like this three times every year and we always learn something new to incorporate into what we’re already doing,” says Adair County High School Youth Services Center coordinator Jaime White. “It’s a learning opportunity for all the coordinators in our region.”

By bringing professionals – all with the same goal of helping families – together, meetings like Thursday’s help ensure that the community continues to benefit from programs like FRYSC and its many offerings. “It’s about sharing ideas, finding out what works,” says Adair County Elementary School Family Resource coordinator Debbie Cowan. “Regional meetings are important because they keep us up to date on everything we need to know to help people.”

By Wes Feese

Media Relations, Adair County Schools