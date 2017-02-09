Feb. School Board Meeting to be held at ACHS Library

The February meeting of the Adair County School Board will be held in the Adair County High School library on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. Student organizations will lead an open house and tour of the school immediately beforehand, starting at 5 p.m.

The idea to move the meeting from its regular quarters at the district’s Central Office came from student board member Lauren McQuaide, a junior at ACHS. “We’ve had this drastic change in leadership lately and a lot of them haven’t been in the high school in a long time,” McQuaide explains. “It’s exciting for us as students to have all these organizations and clubs and career pathways so I think the administration and the community will be pretty excited about it too.”

The entire community is invited to come witness the many changes that have occurred at ACHS over the past few years. More than 50 students from ACHS’ many clubs and career pathways will participate in the open house and lead tours, explaining how their respective organizations have impacted their high school experiences and will influence their futures. Refreshments will be served.

By Wes Feese

Media Relations, Adair County Schools