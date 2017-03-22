Feese Signs with Kentucky Christian University

Adair County High School senior Dylan Feese signed a National Letter of Intent Wednesday morning to continue his football career at Kentucky Christian University. Feese, a two-way starter on last year’s 8-4 Indians squad, will play wide receiver for the Knights.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to keep playing football,” Feese said at the conclusion of the signing. “Kentucky Christian is a good school and I think I will fit in well.”

Joined by his family and coaches, and in front of his teammates on the Adair County football and basketball teams, Feese inked his commitment following a few words from Indians’ head coach Clay Stephens. “We’re very happy for Dylan and very proud of him,” Stephens said. “He’ll be going to school at Kentucky Christian, which is in Grayson, Ky., and plays in the Mid-South Conference. Congratulations to him for getting to play football for four more years.”

Feese finished last season with 24 catches for 222 yards, four total touchdowns, 43 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception. He is the second member of the Class of 2017 to sign with a college team, following running back Jordan Lasley’s commitment to Lindsey Wilson College earlier this year.

By Wes Feese

Media Relations, Adair County Schools