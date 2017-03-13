Fiscal Court Advertisement for Bids

The Adair County Fiscal Court will be accepting sealed bids for group health insurance, dental, and vision plans for county employees for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. Bids need to be received at Judge Executive Michael Lee Stephens’ office at 424 Public Square, Ste. 1, Columbia, KY no later than 4 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2017. Bids will be opened on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 during the regularly scheduled fiscal court meeting held at 6:00 p.m. in the Adair County Annex Basement. Contact Melinda Quinn, County Treasurer at Judge Executive Michael Lee Stephens’ office for bid specifications. Call 270-384-4703 with inquiries. The Adair County Fiscal Court reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids.

Best Regards,

Bridget Compton

Human Resources/Executive Secretary

Adair County Fiscal Court