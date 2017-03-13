Fiscal Court Advertisement for Bids

Adair County Community Voice

The Adair County Fiscal Court will be accepting sealed bids for group health insurance, dental, and vision plans for county employees for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. Bids need to be received at Judge Executive Michael Lee Stephens’ office at 424 Public Square, Ste. 1, Columbia, KY no later than 4 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2017. Bids will be opened on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 during the regularly scheduled fiscal court meeting held at 6:00 p.m. in the Adair County Annex Basement. Contact Melinda Quinn, County Treasurer at Judge Executive Michael Lee Stephens’ office for bid specifications. Call 270-384-4703 with inquiries. The Adair County Fiscal Court reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids.

Best Regards,
Bridget Compton
Human Resources/Executive Secretary
Adair County Fiscal Court

