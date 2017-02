Fiscal Court Set to Meet Tuesday

AGENDA

ADAIR COUNTY FISCAL COURT MEETING

FEBRUARY 14, 2017@ 6:00 P.M.

ADAIR COUNTY ANNEX BASEMENT

424 PUBLIC SQUARE, COLUMBIA, KENTUCKY 42728

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRAYER

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

Announcements

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

January 10, 2017 Regular Meeting

DISBURSEMENTS

REPORTS

A.) SHERIFF’S REPORT

B.) JAIL REPORT

C.) ROAD DEPARTMENT REPORT

D.) G.R.A.S. REPORT

E.) COMMITTEE REPORTS

F.) 911 REPORT

TREASURER’S REPORT-MOTION TO RECEIVE BUDGET AMENDMENTS BUDGET TRANSFERS COURT ORDERS READING OF ROADS

ACTION ITEMS:

Adair Co. Clerk Year End Settlement

Establish 2017 Committee Meeting Date/Time

M & M Micro Systems Agreement Approval – Jail

Personnel – Hire 3 Part Time 911 Employees

Personnel – Permission to move Tracy McCarol to Bi-Weekly from Salary

Parks & Rec Board Appointments

Amendment to Admin Code – Add section on Data Breach Policy-2nd reading

Permission to Advertise for Bids for Employee Health Insurance

Approval to Sell 2017 MACK Truck at J.M. Woods March Auction

Permission to buy 2018 MACK Tri Axle Dump Truck (yearly rotation agreement)

Set Date/Time for Special meeting to open bids on Dump Truck

Breeding Fire Department request for money

Knifley Fire Department request for money

Open/Accept bids on Surplus Property

County Attorney Raise (CPI)

Magistrates Raises (CPI)

Coroner Raise (CPI)

OTHER BUSINESS PUBLIC COMMENTS ADJOURN

This meeting is open to the public