Golden Alert Issued for Adair Man

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 82-year-old male with dementia.

The missing man, Lester Terry, is from the Adair-Russell County line area. He was last seen by family Sunday, Feb. 5. The alert was issued around 130 a.m. Monday.



He left his residence in a 2002 Red Ford Ranger pickup truck with Kentucky license plate 448 AAB. Mr. Terry is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and was wearing blue jean bib overalls and a denim jacket.



Anyone seeing Mr. Terry or his vehicle is asked to call 911 or Adair County Dispatch at 270-384-6464.

Harrison Moss,

Adair County Sheriff

Mike Keltner,

Adair County Emergency Management