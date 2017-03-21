Hood Lodge Donates Two Chromebooks to ACMS

Hood Masonic Lodge No. 839 donated two new Chromebooks to Adair County Middle School this month to be given at the end of the year to two students with perfect attendance for the last nine weeks. All students who do not miss a day of school during the second half of the current semester will be eligible for the reward, and one boy and one girl will be drawn as recipients. Lodge members who visited the school to make the donation were Lloyd Alley, Time Baker, Kevin Burton, Matt Corbin, Kevin Reynolds, and James Walker.

ACMS Principal Alma Rich wishes to thank the members of Hood Lodge for their generous donation and active support of the community’s students and education system.

By Wes Feese

Media Relations, Adair County Schools