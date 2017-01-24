Hosparus offers free volunteer training Feb. 27 in Campbellsville

Hosparus Green River needs volunteers in Adair, Green, Marion, Taylor and Washington counties and will offer a free training session from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 (lunch provided), at its Campbellsville office, 295 Campbellsville Bypass (behind Coltons).

Pre-registration is required at least one week prior to training. To register or for more information, contact Carrie Truitt at 270.789.4247 or ctruitt@hosparus.org

Hosparus volunteers perform a variety of duties, which may include patient/family support, administrative support, help with community events and fundraising. Hosparus volunteers must be in good health, have available transportation and complete an application and full day of training. The organization needs volunteers of all ages and interests.

About Hosparus

For nearly 40 years, Hosparus, a fully accredited non-profit hospice organization, has provided medical care, family counseling, pain management and much more for people facing life-limiting illnesses in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Hosparus cares for about 7,000 patients and their families each year. To learn more about Hosparus services, visit www.hosparus.org.