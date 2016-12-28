Infinite Campus Update

Adair County Schools wants students and parents to know that Infinite Campus will likely be down at times over the next couple of days, especially as we near the end of this week. Over the next few days, Infinite Campus will be experiencing some updates as IC migrates from the current server system to a cloud based system. This will obviously cause some interruptions in service during the switch.

Infinite Campus should be back up and running by Monday when everyone returns to school. We just wanted you to be aware that there will be some outages in the next few days.

If you have any issues with your Parent Portal or would like to enroll in Parent Portal please call your child’s school, or contact Jaimie Wisdom at (270) 384 2476.

We hope everyone has had a great Christmas Break and we look forward to seeing everyone back on Monday, January 2nd.

Thanks,

Robbie Harmon, Director of Pupil Personnel