Kentucky Derby Museum Outreach Program Visits ACPC

Adair County Primary Center students were educated on one of Kentucky’s proudest traditions last month when the Kentucky Derby Museum Outreach Program visited the school. The event, which was coordinated by the Adair County Family Resource Center, used interactive games and activities to inform students on the annual race and its rich history.

“The students were excited to participate in the different aspects of the Kentucky Derby,” says ACPC Family Resource Center coordinator Paula Garrison. “It was a great experience for the students and everyone was able to get involved, from dressing up to acting out the different roles that go into this event each year.”

Titles of the program’s presentations included “Horse Tales,” “Thoroughbred Care,” and “Creating Traditions.”

