Kentucky Property Valuation Administrator Examination to be Given November 17, 2017

The Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) today announced pre-registration for the certification exam is now open to prospective 2018 candidates for the office of Property Valuation Administrator (PVA). The exam will be given on November 17, 2017, in Frankfort, at a location to be determined later. To insure adequate seating is available, the department is requesting that participants pre-register for the exam.

According to Kentucky statute, before anyone can appear on the ballot as a candidate for the office of property valuation administrator in any primary or general election, that person shall hold a certificate issued by DOR, showing that he or she has been examined by the department and is qualified for the office. For the full statute, go to http://www.lrc.ky.gov/Statutes/statute.aspx?id=44474

Pre-registration is easy via email or traditional mail. For both indicate your interest in pre-registering for the PVA test on November 17, 2017, and include your name, mailing address, telephone number, and email address. Send the email to stacey.brown@ky.gov with the subject line of “PVA test pre-registration”. Or, send a letter or completed registration form to Stacey Brown, Dept. of Revenue, Office of Property Valuation, P.O. Box 1202, Frankfort, KY 40602-1202.

ALL PRE-REGISTRATION FORMS SHALL BE RECEIVED NO LATER THAN OCTOBER 1, 2017.

Once pre-registered, applicants will receive via email, an admittance slip for the test and the address of the location. Individuals taking the exam must bring their admittance slip and photo ID with them to be admitted to the testing facility. The required ID must include a photo. A driver’s license is preferred; a passport is acceptable.

All prospective 2018 PVA candidates must have a valid certificate

For more information and a registration form, please visit the DOR website http://revenue.ky.gov/Pages/index.aspx. Or follow the Kentucky Department of Revenue on Twitter @RevenueKY.