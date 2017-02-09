KSP asking for assistance locating items stolen from Adair home

Post 15 is investigating a burglary that occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 3162 Weed Sparksville Road in Adair County. Forced entry was made into the residence between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. CST.

A Whirlpool washer and dryer and a 1982 Honda CX500C motorcycle, along with other assorted automotive and carpentry tools, were stolen from the residence.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident or whereabouts of the stolen items, please contact Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555. Tpr. Levi Scott is investigating.