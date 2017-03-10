KSP Post 15 February Activity Report

During the month of February 2017, there were 15 traffic accidents investigated by the State Police working in the Post 15 area in the 11 counties of Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Taylor and Washington.

There were no fatal collisions during the month of February in the Post 15 area.

This brings our yearly fatality count to 1 compared with 5 through this same period in 2016.

Statewide fatality count stands at 83 compared with 99 through this same period in 2016.

During the month of February 2017, there were 1049 citations written, 217 courtesy notices written, 1449 vehicles inspected, 607 complaints answered, 69 motorists assisted, 52 criminal cases opened and 186 criminal arrests made.