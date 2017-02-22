Lady Indians Triple Overtime District Tourney Win, Region Bound!

Adair County set out on Tuesday night looking for a first round win over Campbellsville (18-11) in the 20th District tournament to get to the championship game and also get a spot in the 5th Region tournament.

The two squads split the regular season series and the Lady Indians entered the contest with high hopes. Senior Katherine Curry wasn’t ready for her basketball career at ACHS to end and her teammates stood up to the challenge with her by defeating the Lady Eagles in a triple overtime classic.

“Both teams played so hard and didn’t quit,” Assistant Coach Amanda McCloud said. “I am so proud of the girls for giving their all. Anytime you go to three overtimes and come out on top you have to be proud.”

Adair County trailed 8-6 after one and 17-16 at the half but led 29-26 entering the fourth. Campbellsville hit a late three-pointer with seconds remaining to send the game into overtime at 39-39.

The crowd was electric especially when the two teams entered the second overtime period knotted at 43-43.

A late basket by the game’s highest scoring player Ashley Owens near the end of the second overtime pushed the thriller into a third overtime, 50-50, with both teams dueling it out for a chance at the championship on Friday night.

Owens again put Adair County ahead with a basket with around a minute to play and the home team ahead 55-53. Campbellsville tied the game for the final time with 27 seconds to play but Owens relentlessness in the game continued with another basket with seconds to play.

The score was 57-56 in favor of the Lady Indians but Campbellsville had possession of the ball with six seconds to play. As the Lady Eagles inbounded the ball, freshman Lexi Feese came away with a game-clinching steal as Adair County moved on to the championship game.

“We played good team ball and that’s what we have to do on Friday night to win; play with heart and play together,” Assistant Coach McCloud said.

Owens game high 29 points led her team to victory as well as 11 rebounds for a double-double. Teammate Curry contributed a double-double as well with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

By Josh Withers

Sports Writer