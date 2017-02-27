Lake Cumberland Health Dept. District Board Meeting

District Board of Health Meeting
There will be a meeting of the Lake Cumberland District Board of Health on Tuesday, March 7th 2017 at Russell County Health Department in Jamestown, KY at 7:00 p.m. EST/6:00 pm CST. This meeting is open to the public.
The Board of Directors is comprised of 30 members who are County
Judges , Dentists, Engineers, Nurses, Pharmacists, Optometrists,
Physicians, Veterinarians, and Citizen Members. They represent the
Counties of Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, McCreary,
Pulaski, Russell, Taylor, and Wayne.