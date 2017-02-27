Lake Cumberland Health Dept. District Board Meeting

District Board of Health Meeting

There will be a meeting of the Lake Cumberland District Board of Health on Tuesday, March 7th 2017 at Russell County Health Department in Jamestown, KY at 7:00 p.m. EST/6:00 pm CST. This meeting is open to the public.

The Board of Directors is comprised of 30 members who are County

Judges , Dentists, Engineers, Nurses, Pharmacists, Optometrists,

Physicians, Veterinarians, and Citizen Members. They represent the

Counties of Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, McCreary,

Pulaski, Russell, Taylor, and Wayne.

The Chairman of the Board is Cumberland County Judge Executive John Phelps