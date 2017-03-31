Lasley Signs Letter of Intent to Play Football at LWC

March 31, 2017

Adair County High School senior Cameron Lasley signed a National Letter of Intent Friday morning to continue his football career at Lindsey Wilson College.

Joined by his parents, Nathan and Quinn, three Adair County assistant coaches, Adair County Athletic Director Brent Campbell, and Lindsey Wilson head coach Chris Oliver, Lasley made the pledge in front of his teammates on the Indians’ basketball and football teams, who gave him a round of applause following the signing.

Lasley, a standout wide receiver on last year’s 8-4 squad, finished his senior season ranked in the top five in Class AAA in catches (51), receiving yards (886), and touchdown receptions (15). He is the third Indian to commit during the spring signing period. Receiver Dylan Feese signed earlier this month with Kentucky Christian University, and running back Jordan Lasley signed with Lindsey Wilson in February.

