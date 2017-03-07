Mayor arrested, faces charges stemming from gas overcharge

PRESS RELEASE FROM COLUMBIA CITY POLICE:

On March 6, 2017 at approximately 12:55 p.m. the City of Columbia Mayor Curtis Hardwick was arrested as a result of a grand jury indictment charging him with Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition more than $10,000 but less than $1,000,000 and Official Misconduct, 1st Degree.

The indictment follows an investigation into a recent City of Columbia audit which revealed that Mayor Hardwick had unlawfully given the directive to overbill City of Columbia natural gas customers a total of $107,749.43 in violation of a Columbia City ordinance.

It is our hope that the Columbia City Council will swiftly take all steps necessary to ensure City of Columbia natural gas customers as well as all our citizens are treated fairly and protected from any fraud waste and abuse.

From The Columbia Police Department