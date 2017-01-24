Message from Judge Executive’s Office

Adair County Judge-Executive Michael Lee Stephens would like to let the community know that county business will be conducted as usual as he undergoes routine surgery Thursday morning at Norton Brownsboro hospital.

Judge Stephens is in frequent contact with his staff via phone and expects a quick and full recovery and to return to the office soon. He and his family would like to thank everyone for their concern and express sincere appreciation for the prayers.

Office of Adair County Judge Executive Michael Lee Stephens