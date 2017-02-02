Middle school volleyball gets historic start this evening

For the first time in school history, Adair County will have a middle school volleyball team. They will get their start today by hosting Campbellsville at 5 p.m. with a seventh and eighth grade game scheduled.

After hosting their first game, the Lady Indians will travel to Russell County on Tuesday and play at Taylor County next Thursday.

Coaches Jamie Bailey and Julie Spinks are excited for the program to start and are ready to get the season rolling.

“We are entering the season with great expectations,” Coach Bailey said.