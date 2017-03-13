Musical at Adair County Primary Center

Parents and family members of first graders at Adair County Primary Center were treated Thursday to a musical, “Make a Difference,” in the school’s gymnasium. Students were involved in, and helped create, every aspect of the production, from the singing performances to the choreography.

“The program was designed to encourage our students and guests,” explains ACPC music teacher Laura Marcum. “The songs in our program were about how you can make a difference in the lives of others. Some of those ways could involve donating things people need, taking care of them, being a good friend, or even helping them with a problem.”

Each song featured an underlying message, all with the theme of making a difference, having good character, and being a good citizen. Students practiced their songs for six weeks in preparation for the performance. All first grade students at ACPC participated, and each class performed one song.

“The first week they listened to their song and helped come up with ideas about how to present it to an audience,” Marcum says. “Some of the ideas included hand motions, props, signs, costumes, instruments, and special acting parts.”

The enthusiasm from the parents in the audience indicated that the production was well received, with many commenting how proud they were to see their son or daughter stand up and sing in front of such a large crowd.

“I am really proud of these kids,” Marcum says. “I told our guests that putting on the program reminds me of a quote from the old television show ‘The A-Team.’ The quote was, ‘I love it when a plan comes together.’ As a teacher, I love it when these kids have ideas that become realities.”

ACPC librarian Jennifer Mann filmed the production, and Marcum says she will use the footage to let students critique themselves and other performers so they can improve in future musicals.

By Wes Feese

Media Relations, Adair County Schools