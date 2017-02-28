NHS and Beta Show Appreciation for Teachers

Adair County High School students in National Honor Society and Beta Club hosted an appreciation luncheon for teachers at the school Tuesday. According to the clubs’ members, the annual event serves as an opportunity to give something back to the educators who mentor and inspire them on a daily basis.

“Our teachers do so much for us so we want to be able to do something for them,” says junior Jennifer Caldwell, who serves as the clubs’ secretary and treasurer. “They put up with us every single day so it’s nice to return the favor.”

The clubs used their own funds to purchase most of the food for the meal, and the students brought in drinks, side dishes, and homemade desserts to complete the impressive spread.

Dawn Baker and Sheila Willis serve as joint sponsors of the two clubs, which require members to maintain high grade point averages, provide services to the community, and exhibit exemplary behavior. “They did an outstanding job with the lunch,” Willis says. “These are great kids and I am really proud of them.”

By Wes Feese

Media Relations, Adair County Schools