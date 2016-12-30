Parts of Adair County under boil water advisory

Date Issued 12/30/2016

Time Issued 8:30 A.M.

A BOIL WATER ADVISORY is in effect for consumers of Columbia Adair Utilities District for customers on 4800 Hwy 55 South to 7735 Hwy 55 South and all side roads in between, 61 Montpelier Road to 1098 Old Montpelier Road and all side roads in between, 45 Hwy 900 to 257 Willie Grant Rd and all side roads in between, and Hwy 768 East to Hwy 768 Glensfork Road down to 2478 Glensfork Road.

The advisory has been issued due to a main line leak.

Following such an event, the potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply therefore this Boil Water Advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure.

Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking, bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.

This advisory will remain in effect until the situation has been corrected and test results have shown the water to be of an acceptable quality.

For more information concerning the Boil Water Advisory, contact Lennon Stone at Columbia Adair Utilities District, 270-384-2181.