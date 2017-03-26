Adair County Community Voice

Person dies in fiery crash

By

Columbia, Ky. (March 26, 2017) – Tpr. Scott Curry is investigating a collision that occurred today at 1:47 AM CST at KY 55 and KY 551 when a northbound 2003 Ford truck struck a guardrail that resulted in the vehicle catching fire. It was completely engulfed in flames when investigators arrived.

The remains of a lone occupant, the operator, were discovered in the vehicle after the fire was extinguished. The operator was unable to be identified due to injuries sustained from the fire. A positive identification will be determined prior to the release of the suspected operator’s name. An autopsy is scheduled for later today.

