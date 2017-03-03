Police investigate threatening graffiti left at high school

Graffiti found at the Adair County High School today that included a satanic remark and a threat is being investigated by the Columbia Police Department.

Interim School Superintendent Pam Stephens sent out a recorded phone message tonight saying that graffiti had been found in the girls’ bathroom and that the safety of all students is considered the highest priority.

School Resource Officer Kevin Atwood is investigating the case and has been conducting interviews. The Community Voice has contacted the Columbia Police Department and asked for information and will update adairvoice.com as soon as more is available.