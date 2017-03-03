Read Across Adair County a Huge Success

Local students ranging from kindergarten through fifth grade celebrated Read Across Adair County this week with a full slate of games and activities to encourage reading. The culminating event came Thursday night, March 2, 2017 – which serves as the national Read Across America Day – when more than 800 students, parents, teachers, administrators, and community volunteers packed into Adair County Primary Center for a wide range of reading-related programs.

“We want to expose students to age appropriate books and even give away books so they can have something at home to read, either with their families or by themselves,” says Sarah Burton, ACPC’s curriculum resource teacher. “We want to foster that love of reading at a young age.”

Some of the activities for the week included dress-up days, like Wild Hair Day (Monday), Hat Day (Tuesday), Wild Socks Day (Wednesday), Red and White Day (Thursday), and Pajama Day (Friday). The goal is for students to have fun all week and gain positive associations with reading. “The dress up days are for the kids to get excited,” Burton says. “We want them to have fun with reading.”

The event Thursday night featured different attractions in every classroom. There were volunteers reading books to students all across the school, face painting stations, physical activities with Lindsey Wilson College’s football team in the gym, and free pizza and drinks in the cafeteria.

“It was a great night and it’s been a great week,” Burton says. “It’s a great way to encourage reading for the whole family.”

By Wes Feese

Media Relations, Adair County Schools