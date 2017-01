School Board Meeting Tonight at 6 p.m.

BOARD AGENDA

JANUARY 19, 2017 REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

ADAIR COUNTY BOARD CONFERENCE ROOM

6:00 P.M.

***Adair County Middle School students will open the meeting with the Pledge

of Allegiance ***

**Meeting will be called to order**

1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

2. APPOINTMENT OF SCHOOL BOARD CHAIRPERSON FOR 2017

3. APPOINTMENT OF SCHOOL BOARD VICE-CHAIRPERSON FOR 2017

4. APPOINTMENT OF SECRETARY TO THE BOARD FOR 2017

5. APPOINTMENT OF SCHOOL BOARD ATTORNEY

6. APPROVAL TO SET DATE AND TIME FOR REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD

MEETINGS FOR 2017

7. PUBLIC FORUM TO ADDRESS QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS ON THE

NUTRITION AND PHYSICAL ACTIVITY REPORT – Carol Roy

8. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA

9. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

10. APPROVAL OF TREASURER’S REPORT

11. APPROVAL OF PAYMENT OF BILLS

12. APPROVAL OF NON RESIDENT CONTRACTS FOR 2017-2018

13. APPROVAL TO WAIVE FEES FOR USE OF ADAIR COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

CAFETERIA BY COLUMBIA – ADAIR COUNTY TOURISM COMMISSION

14. APPROVAL OF COMPREHENSIVE DISTRICT IMPROVEMENT PLAN

15. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF PERSONNEL ACTION

_________________________________________________________

REGULAR AGENDA

16. INTRODUCTION:

* ADAIR COUNTY PRIMARY CENTER

* ADAIR COUNTY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

* ADAIR COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

* ADAIR COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

17. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT

18. PUBLIC COMMENTS

19. APPROVAL OF MONTHLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – Renae Smith

20. BUILDINGS AND GROUNDS UPDATE – David Jones

21. PRESENTATION/POSSIBLE ACTION ON THE HVAC UNIT AT THE VIRTUAL

LEARNING ACADEMY AT ADAIR COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL AND REVISED BG-1

FORM – Mike Sparkman, Alt 32

22. APPROVAL OF BG-1 FORM FOR ROOF AT ADAIR COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

23. REVIEW/POSSIBLE APPROVAL OF DRAFT BUDGET FOR 2017-2018 SCHOOL

YEAR – Renae Smith

24. DISCUSSION/POSSIBLE ACTION IN ASSISTING WITH SUPERINTENDENT

SEARCH PROCESS

25. ADJOURNMENT

Becky Bailey

Becky Bailey

Administrative Assistant

Adair County School System