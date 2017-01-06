Sen. Max Wise announces annual town all dates

FRANKFORT (January 6, 2017) – Today State Senator Max Wise (R-Campbellsville) announced the dates and locations of his annual town halls.
“Town halls offer a great opportunity for constituents throughout my District who elected me into office to have the opportunity to express their ideas, opinions, concerns and participate in the legislative process,” said Senator Wise. “’I value being an advocate of my District and always listening to them on any issue as a member of our great Commonwealth’s state legislature.”
The following are the dates and locations for the town halls:
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Taylor County Town Hall
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern
Location: Jeff’s Food Mart, 115 Meader Street, Campbellsville
Adair County Town Hall
Time: 10:30 a.m. Central
Location: Adair County Courthouse Annex Building, 424 Public Square, Columbia
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Russell County Town Hall
Time: 9:00 a.m. Central
Location: Russell County Public Library, 94 North Main Street, Jamestown
Cumberland County Town Hall
Time: 11:00 a.m. Central
Location: Cumberland County Public Library, 114 Hill Street, Burkesville
Friday, January 20, 2017
Clinton County Town Hall
Time: 9:00 a.m. Central
Location: Clinton County Courthouse, 2nd Floor, 100 South Cross Street, Albany
Wayne County Town Hall
Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern
Location: Aspire Center, 90 Airport Road, Monticello
McCreary County Town Hall
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern
Location: Kristina’s Kitchen, Main Street, Whitley City
If you have any questions or comments about these issues or any other public policy issue, please call me toll-free at 1-800-372-7181 or email me at Max.Wise@LRC.ky.gov. You can also review the Legislature’s work online at www.lrc.ky.gov.