Sen. Max Wise announces annual town all dates

FRANKFORT (January 6, 2017) – Today State Senator Max Wise (R-Campbellsville) announced the dates and locations of his annual town halls.

“Town halls offer a great opportunity for constituents throughout my District who elected me into office to have the opportunity to express their ideas, opinions, concerns and participate in the legislative process,” said Senator Wise. “’I value being an advocate of my District and always listening to them on any issue as a member of our great Commonwealth’s state legislature.”

The following are the dates and locations for the town halls:

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Taylor County Town Hall

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern

Location: Jeff’s Food Mart, 115 Meader Street, Campbellsville

Adair County Town Hall

Time: 10:30 a.m. Central

Location: Adair County Courthouse Annex Building, 424 Public Square, Columbia

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Russell County Town Hall

Time: 9:00 a.m. Central

Location: Russell County Public Library, 94 North Main Street, Jamestown

Cumberland County Town Hall

Time: 11:00 a.m. Central

Location: Cumberland County Public Library, 114 Hill Street, Burkesville

Friday, January 20, 2017

Clinton County Town Hall

Time: 9:00 a.m. Central

Location: Clinton County Courthouse, 2nd Floor, 100 South Cross Street, Albany

Wayne County Town Hall

Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern

Location: Aspire Center, 90 Airport Road, Monticello

McCreary County Town Hall

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern

Location: Kristina’s Kitchen, Main Street, Whitley City

If you have any questions or comments about these issues or any other public policy issue, please call me toll-free at 1-800-372-7181 or email me at Max.Wise@LRC.ky.gov. You can also review the Legislature’s work online at www.lrc.ky.gov.