Shots fired at Jim Blair Center as large party breaks out

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 5 the Columbia Police Department was dispatched to the Jim Blair Center to a reported shots fired call. Upon arrival it was found that the center had been rented out and a large party with an estimated crowd of over 200 people had gathered.

Officers began searching the area and interviewing multiple people and it was found that the suspects involved had already left. No description was given as it was dark and most witnesses just heard the shots and ran.

Officers believe that the suspects may have been a college student from another county. Officers recovered three 9mm casings from the parking lot as evidence and will be checked for prints. No gunshot injuries have been reported to any area hospitals at this time.

The Columbia Police Department is asking anyone with any information to contact them at 270-384-4119 or 270-384-6464.

CPD Officer John Dial is continuing the investigation.