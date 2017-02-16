Shrine Club Takes Students to Circus in Louisville

Eighteen Adair County students attended the Kosair Shriner’s Circus is Louisville Saturday with tickets provided by the local Mark Twain Shrine Club.

Nine students each from Adair County Primary Center and Adair County Elementary School were chosen for the trip. Students in attendance were: D.J. Vertrees, Crystal Vertrees, Blake Henson, Courtney Henson, Jaden McClintock, Kaylee McGee, Lailan Parrot, Trevor Spencer, Hailey Campbell, Halie Jeffries, Chris Thompson, Neveah Barrett, Jimmy George, Madison Wooten, Janiya Brooks, Taniya Jones, Kory Minshall, and Hanna Minshall.

Pictured in Louisville with the students are Mark Twain Shrine Club members Robert Flowers, Joe Flowers, and Paul Smith, who helped make the trip a memorable one for all involved. Family Resource Center staff and Lindsey Wilson Bonner Scholars served as chaperones.