For immediate broadcast:

Adair County Emergency Management and Adair County E911 plan to conduct the monthly siren test at or around 10AM, Monday Feb 6th 2017.

With the light cloud cover we want to stress that this is only a test.

Mike Keltner

Director,

Adair Co. Emergency Management

107 N High Street

Columbia, KY 42728

Mobile (270) 634-4555

Mobile 2 (270) 378-1111

Emergency (270) 384-6464

mike.keltner@yahoo.com