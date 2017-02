AMENDED AGENDA

ADAIR COUNTY FISCAL COURT

SPECIAL CALLED MEETING

FEBRUARY 24, 2017@ 3:00 P.M.

ADAIR COUNTY ANNEX BASEMENT

424 PUBLIC SQUARE, COLUMBIA, KENTUCKY 42728

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRAYER

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

LINE ITEM BUDGET TRANSFERS

BUDGET AMENDMENT – FIRST READING

RECYCLING CENTER OPERATIONS DISCUSSION

OPEN BIDS ON MACK DUMPTRUCK

OPEN BIDS ON SURPLUS PROPERTY

D-TRAX HOME INCARCERATION AGREEMENT (JAIL)

ADJOURN

This meeting is open to the public.