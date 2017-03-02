Statewide Tornado Drill Set for Friday

This is a reminder that Adair County Emergency Management will participate in the Statewide Tornado Safety Drill Friday, March 3rd, 2017 at 9:07AM CST. The warning sirens will be activated.

We urge your to participate yourself, with your families and your business.

We urge you to establish a tornado plan and use this drill tomorrow to practice the plan.

The following are tips from the National Weather Service on what to do during a tornado.

Stay Weather-Ready: Continue to listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay updated about tornado watches and warnings.

At Your House: If you are in a tornado warning, go to your basement, safe room, or an interior room away from windows. Don’t forget pets if time allows.

At Your Workplace or School: Follow your tornado drill and proceed to your tornado shelter location quickly and calmly. Stay away from windows and do not go to large open rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.

Outside: Seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately if a tornado is approaching. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe.

In a vehicle: Being in a vehicle during a tornado is not safe. The best course of action is to drive to the closest shelter. If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head, or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

Thank You,

Mike Keltner

Director, Adair Co. Emergency Management