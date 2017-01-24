Students Teaching Students: ACHS students visit ACES and ACPC

Adair County High School senior English students are visiting Adair County Primary Center this week to deliver lessons about fables to the young students. They did the same last week at Adair County Elementary School.

“For my students, this is a chance for them to develop their leadership skills,” says ACHS English teacher Robyn Mantooth. “This is something they do all on their own. They picked their fables, and they teach and explain the morals.”

In order to visit as many classrooms as possible, Mantooth’s students divided into small groups, so several classes could be visited in a single period. Each group selected their favorite childhood fable to share, and then taught the fable to their respective classes.

In Lisa Hayes class at ACPC, seniors Kaylee Burton and Shelby Hatcher taught “The Three Little Pigs.” First, the pair showed a video of the fable, then led the class through a discussion of its moral – that hard work and dedication pay off in the long run. To close the lesson, Burton and Hatcher joined the students in coloring pictures of the three pigs.

“A lot of my kids have gone into this a little bit nervous, just because they’re not used to having all the eyes on them,” Mantooth says. “Then when it’s over, they’re like, ‘That’s awesome.’ The younger ones really look up to them so I think it’s good for both age groups. It’s a good learning opportunity for everyone.”

By Wes Feese

Media Relations, Adair County Schools