Super Bowl Contest

Answer these questions for your chance to win a Super Bowl Prize Pack!!!

Will the coin toss be heads or tails? Heads Tails

What team will win the coin toss? Patriots Falcons

What will the first offensive play be? Pass/Sack Run

What team will score first? Patriots Falcons

What will be the first scoring play?

Touchdown Field Goal/Safety

What team will score last? Patriots Falcons

What color will the Gatorade shower be?

White/Clear Blue Red Orange Other

Who will win game MVP?

Quarterback or Non-quarterback

Tiebreaker

How many total points will be scored in Super Bowl 51? _______________________

How many yards will the longest touchdown be? ___________________________

Watch for next week’s copy of the Community Voice as local businesses debut their new ads, just like the Super Bowl commercials!

Game entry must be postmarked or emailed by Friday, Feb. 3.

Email sportsroom@adairvoice.com or send in your picks to P.O. Box 159.

The winner will be announced on Monday, Feb. 6, at noon. No purchase necessary.