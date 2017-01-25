Adair County Community Voice

Super Bowl Contest

By

Answer these questions for your chance to win a Super Bowl Prize Pack!!!

 

  1. Will the coin toss be heads or tails? Heads Tails

 

  1. What team will win the coin toss? Patriots Falcons

 

  1. What will the first offensive play be? Pass/Sack Run

 

  1. What team will score first? Patriots Falcons

 

  1. What will be the first scoring play?

Touchdown               Field Goal/Safety

 

  1. What team will score last? Patriots Falcons

 

  1. What color will the Gatorade shower be?

White/Clear               Blue                Red                 Orange        Other

 

  1. Who will win game MVP?

Quarterback              or                    Non-quarterback

 

Tiebreaker

 

How many total points will be scored in Super Bowl 51?     _______________________

 

How many yards will the longest touchdown be?     ___________________________

Watch for next week’s copy of the Community Voice as local businesses debut their new ads, just like the Super Bowl commercials!

Game entry must be postmarked or emailed by Friday, Feb. 3.

Email sportsroom@adairvoice.com or send in your picks to P.O. Box 159.

The winner will be announced on Monday, Feb. 6, at noon. No purchase necessary.

 

