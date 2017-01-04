Two New Board Members Sworn In

The Adair County School District officially welcomed two new board members Tuesday afternoon at a swearing-in ceremony at the Adair County Judicial Center.

Repeating after District Judge Michael Loy, newly-elected members Daniel Adams (District 2) and Jonathan Gaskins (District 4) took both Constitutional and School Board Oaths. Adams went first, right hand in the air and left placed on the Bible, held by his wife, Ashley. Gaskins followed, with his wife, Jessica, holding the Bible. Both men said they were excited to get started in their duties.

“It feels good – it’s been a long wait to get here,” Adams said. “We’re sworn in now and now it’s just time to get in there and get to work.”

Gaskins shared a similar sentiment. “I just hope we can make a difference and do what’s best for the kids,” he said.

Others on hand for the occasion Tuesday included the new board members’ friends and family, current board members Terry Harvey and Lisa Burton, Supt. Pamela Stephens, Circuit Court Clerk Dennis Loy, Judge-Executive Mike Stephens, and several media members.

By Wes Feese

Media Relations, Adair County Schools