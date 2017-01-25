On 1-23-17 at 6:20pm Columbia Police Department responded to a two vehicle collision at the intersection of the Louie B. Nunn Parkway Westbound exit ramp and Jamestown street. The collision occurred when a 2004 Mitsubishi Galant operated by 24 year old Brandon Dawson was attempting to make a right turn from LBN parkway ramp and pulled into the path of a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt. The Cobalt was traveling north on Jamestown street and was operated by 23 year old Chasity Ballou along with 3 juveniles.

As a result of the collision Ballou and her three juvenile passengers ages 12,10, and 7 were treated on scene by Adair County Ems and transported to TJ Health of Columbia . The collision was investigated by CPD Officer Jordan Dean assisted by Sgt Tracy McCarol.

By, Ofc Josh Brockman PIO

Columbia Police Department

Chief, Jason Cross