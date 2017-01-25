Adair County Community Voice

Without YOU We'd Be Speechless!

Two Vehicle Collision

By

 

On 1-23-17 at 6:20pm Columbia Police Department responded to a two vehicle collision at the intersection of the Louie B. Nunn Parkway Westbound exit ramp and Jamestown street. The collision occurred when a 2004 Mitsubishi Galant operated by 24 year old Brandon Dawson was attempting to make a right turn from LBN parkway ramp and pulled into the path of a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt. The Cobalt was traveling north on Jamestown street and was operated by 23 year old Chasity Ballou along with 3 juveniles.
As a result of the collision Ballou and her three juvenile passengers ages 12,10, and 7 were treated on scene by Adair County Ems and transported to TJ Health of Columbia . The collision was investigated by CPD Officer Jordan Dean assisted by Sgt Tracy McCarol.

By, Ofc Josh Brockman PIO
Columbia Police Department
Chief, Jason Cross

 

Like Us!

Like Us!

Subscribe to the Community Voice

SUBSCRIBE NOW