Wade Honored as Teacher of the Month

Congratulations to Adair County Education Association’s Teacher of the Month, Mrs. Leslie Wade. Leslie teaches 3rd grade math at Adair County Elementary School. Teaching for eight years, first as an instructional assistant and then as a classroom teacher, Leslie is a graduate of Lindsey Wilson College. She has earned both a B.A. degree and a Master’s Degree in the Teacher as a Leader Program. Leslie begins each year by asking students to raise their hands if they don’t like math. Most of them will raise their hands. She challenges herself to change their minds by making math fun and interesting. By the end of the year, there are fewer hands raised saying they don’t like math! Mission accomplished! Congratulations to Mrs. Wade from ACEA and your community!