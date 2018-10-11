Annual Downtown Days is This Weekend

15th Annual Downtown Days
October 12 & 13
On the Square in Columbia
Friday, October 12, 2018
4:30 p.m. Vendor Booths Open
5 p.m. Kiddie Train Rides
5 – 10 p.m. Fox Creek Kids Carnival – City Lot Burkesville Street
6 p.m. “To The Nines” Night Market – Public Square
6 p.m. Beauty Pageant – Public Square
6 p.m. Kentucky Just Us (Bluegrass) – Main Stage
7:30 p.m. Cumberland Thunder (Gospel) – Main Stage
Saturday, October 13
7 a.m. 5K – KSP “Signal 9” – Run Registration – Chamber of Commerce Building
8 a.m. 5K – KSP “Signal 9” – Start at Chamber of Commerce Building
8 a.m. Downtown Days Classic Car Show Registration –
Adair Co. Judicial Center Parking Lot
8:30 a.m. Vendor Booths Open
8:30 a.m. ½ mile Fun Run – Ages 13 & under – start at Chamber of Commerce Bldg.
9 – 12 p.m. Downtown Days Classic Car Show – Adair Co. Judicial Center Parking Lot
9 – 4 p.m. Joyful Hearts Quilt Guild Show – Columbia Baptist Fellowship Hall
10 a.m. Fox Creek Kids Carnival opens – City Lot Burkesville Street
11 a.m. Ministerial Association – Message, Emily Wall, and Emalee Steele – Main Stage
1 p.m. Damon’s CTA – Public Square
1 p.m. Brooklyn Carter (Country & Rock) – Main Stage
3 p.m. The Perfect Fit Band (Rhythm & Blues) – Main Stage
4 p.m. Kickin’ Kids Demonstration – Public Square
5 p.m. Company Crow (Southern Rock/Country) – Main Stage
7 p.m. Ty Herndon Grand Finale – Main Stage