Annual Downtown Days is This Weekend

15th Annual Downtown Days

October 12 & 13

On the Square in Columbia

Friday, October 12, 2018

4:30 p.m. Vendor Booths Open

5 p.m. Kiddie Train Rides

5 – 10 p.m. Fox Creek Kids Carnival – City Lot Burkesville Street

6 p.m. “To The Nines” Night Market – Public Square

6 p.m. Beauty Pageant – Public Square

6 p.m. Kentucky Just Us (Bluegrass) – Main Stage

7:30 p.m. Cumberland Thunder (Gospel) – Main Stage

Saturday, October 13

7 a.m. 5K – KSP “Signal 9” – Run Registration – Chamber of Commerce Building

8 a.m. 5K – KSP “Signal 9” – Start at Chamber of Commerce Building

8 a.m. Downtown Days Classic Car Show Registration –

Adair Co. Judicial Center Parking Lot

8:30 a.m. Vendor Booths Open

8:30 a.m. ½ mile Fun Run – Ages 13 & under – start at Chamber of Commerce Bldg.

9 – 12 p.m. Downtown Days Classic Car Show – Adair Co. Judicial Center Parking Lot

9 – 4 p.m. Joyful Hearts Quilt Guild Show – Columbia Baptist Fellowship Hall

10 a.m. Fox Creek Kids Carnival opens – City Lot Burkesville Street

11 a.m. Ministerial Association – Message, Emily Wall, and Emalee Steele – Main Stage

1 p.m. Damon’s CTA – Public Square

1 p.m. Brooklyn Carter (Country & Rock) – Main Stage

3 p.m. The Perfect Fit Band (Rhythm & Blues) – Main Stage

4 p.m. Kickin’ Kids Demonstration – Public Square

5 p.m. Company Crow (Southern Rock/Country) – Main Stage

7 p.m. Ty Herndon Grand Finale – Main Stage

