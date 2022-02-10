’12 Months of T.J.’ benefits Red Cross

Each month in 2022, T.J. Regional Health is putting forth special effort to support local families, charities, partner organizations, students, schools, healthcare workers and more as a way to say “thank you.” It is called the “12 Months of T.J.” initiative.

In January, the focus was on support for the South Central Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Jennifer Capps, (far left) executive director of the South Central Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross; is pictured with the check and Neil Thornbury, CEO of T.J. Regional Health; and Joey Botts, chairperson of T.J. Regional Health Board of Directors.