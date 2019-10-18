The Grand Group gets a treat on Thursday

The Grand Group Grandparents Support Group met on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Adair County Cooperative Extension Office with the topic being “All About Me.”

Grand Group is a support group for grandparents and other relatives of Adair County Schools students who are the primary caregiver for their grandchildren. The group meets monthly during the school year and provides different programs with information and resources from the community that would benefit them in raising their grandchildren. Lunch and door prizes are also at each meeting.

Grandparents enjoyed getting their hair and nails done, along with a nice meal and door prizes. The Adair County Primary Center thanks Shirlene Ingram and Mary Jones for a delicious meal, Dan Ellis for donating hair products as door prizes, Jennifer St. Andrews and Jennifer Blair for representing Healthy Kids Clinic, Peggy Lawson with His and Hers Salon, Amanda Keltner, Kaitlyn Crawhorn, and Amber Kemp with House of Styles and Amy Burton and Bethany Moore with Spoiled Rotten Salon.

For more information about the Grand Group, call one of the local schools and ask for the Family Resource/Youth Services Center.