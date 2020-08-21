13-year-old kidnapped Colorado girl found at Columbia Sleep Inn

Two arrested for custodial interference; one charge with rape

On August 21, while acting on a tip from The Cumberland County Sheriff, Scott Daniels, Officers with the Columbia Police Department located a female juvenile previously reported missing from Colorado.

Upon further investigation the female, age 13, had been allegedly kidnapped in Colorado and was believed en route to Tennessee at the time when she was located with two males.

Arrested on local charges were Zachariah Minix, 21, of Morristown, Tennessee. Minix has been charged with custodial interference and rape 1st degree. Also charged was Ethen Harville 21, also of Morristown Tennessee. Harville has been charged with unlawful imprisonment. Both men were lodged in the Adair Regional Jail after apprehension by Officers Jamie Cole and Jordan Dean. They were assisted by Adair Deputy Joey Keith and Cumberland County Sheriff Scott Daniels.

The Bowling Green office of the FBI was contacted and is continuing the investigation with Colorado authorities with further charges pending.

View mugshots and photos of the arrest below. Arrest photos taken by Beth Holmes.