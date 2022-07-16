15-week abortion ban to take effect in Kentucky this weekend

Kentucky Today

LOUISVILLE (KT) — A federal judge granted a motion to reinstate Kentucky’s 15-week abortion ban on Thursday.

The 15-week ban had been enjoined since April, when judge Rebecca Grady Jennings issued a preliminary injunction against portions of House Bill 3—a multi-faceted pro-life bill that not only codified the gestational limit on abortion but also bolstered Kentucky’s judicial bypass process, updated abortion reporting requirements and introduced new regulations for abortion-inducing drugs.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a request to lift Jennings’ preliminary injunction shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The case had been pending in western district court until a decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health was issued by the high court.

Jennings’ preliminary injunction against the 15-week ban will dissolve at 11:59p.m. on Friday, allowing the gestational restriction on abortions to be enforced starting Saturday. Prior to the ruling, abortions were permitted up to 21-weeks gestation.

The ruling will not impact Planned Parenthood in Louisville, which only provides abortions up to 13 weeks and six days gestation. EMW Women’s Surgical Center, the only abortion provider in Kentucky that performs the procedure after 15 weeks, did not oppose AG Cameron’s motion. Both organizations are plaintiffs in the lawsuit against HB 3.

“House Bill 3 reflects the values of Kentuckians by protecting unborn life,” Cameron said. “While we are pleased that the court allowed the 15-week prohibition on abortions to go into effect, we look forward to the day that all of its provisions are in effect.”

Thursday’s order is the latest update in a string of lawsuits related to the state’s abortion laws.