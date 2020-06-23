Columbia-Adair County Volunteer Fire Department will accept fire dues through property tax bills starting Oct. 1

JUNE 23, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

To property owners who own property in the Columbia-Adair County Volunteer Fire Department jurisdiction. The Columbia-Adair County Volunteer Fire Department will be accepting fire dues through property tax bills beginning Oct. 1, 2020.

Please do not mail your fire dues directly to the fire department. Fire dues for residential and commercial properties are $25 per deed with a cap of 3 deeds ($75).

Non-Membership fire runs are $500. Property owners who wish to “opt out” of paying fire dues may do so from Oct. 1, 2020 through April 15, 2021.

To opt out owners will need to sign tax bill and return to sheriff’s office. A letter from the Columbia-Adair County Fire Department will be mailed to all taxpayers that don’t receive a bill due to homestead or disability exemption.

SEE BELOW FOR AN EXAMPLE OF WHAT A PERSON’S 2020 ADAIR COUNTY PROPERTY TAX STATEMENT WILL LOOK LIKE: