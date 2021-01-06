Bina Marcene Bean, 83, of Oak Forest, IL and formerly Campbellsville, KY died January 3, 2021 in Orland Park, IL. Born in Columbia, Ky. she was the daughter of the late James Clyde and Lula Coomer Hoover and beloved wife of the late Marshall Bean.

Bina worked many years for Western Electric and enjoyed many years of retirement with her loving family.

Survivors include three children: Deborah Brazel (Tom), Mark Bean (Donna) and Holland Randall Bean (Judith); eight grandchildren Kimberly, Brian, Kate, Bridget, Mark, John, Jacquelyn and Hannah; great grandchildren Braeden, Corey, Avery, Madelyn and Jack; a brother, Maurice Hoover (Patricia) and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother James Hoover (Norma).

A public graveside service will be at 2:00pm Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at Haven Hill Cemetery with Bro. Stanley Watson officiating. A walk-thru visitation will be on Saturday from 11:30am-1:30pm at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the charity of your choice.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.