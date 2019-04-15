2-year-old injured from gunshot wound

A 2-year-old boy is hospitalized with a gunshot wound after he and another child apparently found a pistol that then discharged.

Police were called to T.J. Health Columbia at 3:39 p.m. Sunday after a caller to 911 requested an ambulance and reported that a 2-year-old was injured from falling on glass.

Deputies of the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the hospital where it was determined that the child had a gunshot wound to the head. The incident took place outside a residence on Marvin Jones Road in Adair County.

Officers said the 2-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy found a Kel-Tec P-32 pistol in an unlocked truck near the residence. They did not provide details of who had the gun when it discharged, striking the 2-year-old.

The child was taken to T.J. Health Columbia then flown to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville by the “Just for Kids” Transport team.

Deputy Derek Padgett, The Adair County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services are investigating the incident and the circumstances around it. Pending investigation more information will be released at a later time.

As of Monday afternoon, the child was listed in stable condition.