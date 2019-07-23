2019 Lindsey Wilson Volleyball schedule released

First-year Lindsey Wilson volleyball coach Jerry Forbes announced the 2019 Blue Raider schedule today.

Lindsey Wilson has a tough slate on the docket for the 2019 campaign.

The schedule features 32 regular-season matches, 22 of which are away from Biggers Sports Center. The road challenges include a trio of classics, seven matches against national-tournament qualifiers from a year ago and a meeting with all four teams who reached the national semifinals in 2018.

Lindsey Wilson opens the 2019 season at home against Asbury (Ky.) at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Aug. 20. The Blue Raiders enter the season with a program-record 73-match home winning streak.

The Blue Raiders hit the road for the next two weekends in classics.

Lindsey Wilson faces Point (Ga.) Reinhardt (Ga.), Loyola (La.) and Union (Ky.) in the Mid-South Challenge on Aug. 23-24 in Bowling Green. Reinhardt qualified for the national tournament in 2018.

The Blue Raiders face three teams that will be nationally ranked in the preseason poll at the Missouri Baptist Classic on Aug. 30-31 in St. Louis, Missouri. Lindsey Wilson meets Missouri Baptist and Midland (Neb.) during the first day and squares off with Viterbo (Wisc.) on the final day of the classic. Viterbo and Midland both advanced to the national tournament semifinals last season. Missouri Baptist reached the knockout stage of last season’s national tournament.

September kicks off Mid-South Conference action as the Blue Raiders continue their life on the road, facing off with Shawnee State (Ohio) on Sept. 4, Pikeville (Ky.) on Sept. 5 and Cumberlands (Ky.) on Sept. 10.

The Blue Raiders first home MSC match comes on Sept. 13 as Life (Ga.) invades Biggers Sports Center.

The final classic of the season for the Blue Raiders comes in mid-October as Lindsey Wilson travels to the Hampton Inn Classic hosted by Columbia (Mo.) in Columbia, Mo.

The Blue Raiders face Kansas Wesleyan and defending national champion Park (Mo.) on the first day and William Woods (Mo.) and host Columbia — last season’s national tournament runner-up — on the final day of the event.

Postseason play is slated for Nov. 14-16 with the Mid-South Conference Tournament in Bowling Green. The NAIA National Championship Opening Round matchups are set for Nov. 23 at host campuses across the country with the NAIA National Tournament final site is set to run Dec. 3-7 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

LINK: http://www.lindseyathletics.com/article/11716.php