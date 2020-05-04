NOVEMBER 2020 GENERAL ELECTION DEADLINE FAST APPROACHING

PLEASE NOTE FILING DEADLINE for 2020 GENERAL FROM THE LAST OF AUGUST TO TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. CST

To avoid any delays in the filing of candidate documents to attain ballot access required to file with the County Clerk, candidates should directly contact the county clerk in their county of residence for filing procedures and requirements.

Please contact our office at 270-384-2801, to pick up your packets to file for the November Election.

Local races include: City Council, School Board District (SD2, SD4, and SD5), and Soil Conservation District Commission

Candidate filing deadline: is Tuesday, June 2, 2020 (please note this date has been changed from August to June) at 4:00 p.m. CST in the Office of Adair County Clerk, 424 Public Square, Columbia KY 42728

Candidates filing for School Board, PROVIDE TRANSCRIPT EVIDENCING COMPLETION OF THE TWELFTH GRADE OR RESULTS OF A TWELFTH GRADE EQUIVALENCY EXAMINATION, ( This sometimes takes a little time to obtain)

Candidates filing for Soil and Water Conservation District Commission

Forms can ALSO be obtain by:

KY.GOV, elections, becoming a candidate, filing forms Contacting your County Clerk Lisa Greer Office, 270-384-2801

Questions relating to campaign finance procedures and requirements should be directed to KREF at 502-573-2226, or their website, http://www.kref.ky.gov .

LAST DAY TO REGISTER FOR JUNE 23 PRIMARY

Don’t miss the Deadline: Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. is the deadline to register to vote or make updates (name, address, etc.) to your voter registration. Please remember the deadline has passed for anyone to make party changes and be eligible to vote in the June Primary.