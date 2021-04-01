2021 Final Four Basketball Contest

Don’t forget to take part in the Adair County Community Voice Final Four Basketball Contest. You pick the winners of each semifinal game and then the eventual champion. The tiebreaker is a prediction of how many points will be scored in the final game (without going over).

Text predictions to 270-634-4164 and they must include first and last name, along with a phone number. Email predictions must be sent to newsroom@adairvoice.com by 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 3. No purchase needed.

The bracket in the April 1 issue of the Community Voice was incorrect. The correct tournament games are:

Saturday, April 3 (5 points each)

Baylor vs. Houston 4:14 p.m. CST

Gonzaga vs. UCLA 7:34 p.m. CST

Monday, April 5 (10 points)

Championship Game

Baylor/Houston vs. Gonzaga/UCLA 8 p.m. CST

Tiebreaker

Total points scored in championship game (without going over).

For more information, call 270-384-9454 or 270-634-4164.